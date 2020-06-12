A Bakersfield man was sentenced Friday in federal court to 14 months in prison and fined $10,000 for his role selling fake commercial driver's licenses, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott's office announced.
Paramjit Singh Mangat, 56, was convicted on one count of unlawful production of an identification document and aiding and abetting. The court also finalized an order for forfeiture of $100,000 that had been seized as proceeds from the fraud scheme.
According to court documents, Mangat operated driving schools in Bakersfield that provided training to those seeking to obtain driver’s licenses. When students had difficulty passing DMV examinations, Mangat offered to assist them in obtaining fraudulent but official licenses in exchange for money through Javier Jesus Hernandez-Herrera, 56, then a DMV employee.
According to court documents, from approximately June 2012 through August 2016, Mangat conspired with Herrera, who was a Licensing Registration Examiner at a DMV office in Bakersfield.
In return for monetary payment, Herrera agreed to access the students’ DMV records and alter the records to indicate the individual passed DMV examinations, when, in fact, the individual had not.
Herrera pleaded guilty on Nov. 12, 2019, and is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 14, 2020. He faces a maximum statutory penalty of 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
