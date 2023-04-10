 Skip to main content
Bakersfield man sentenced for pointing laser at KCSO helicopter, causing brief loss of vision

A Bakersfield man was sentenced Monday for shining a laser at a Kern County Sheriff’s Office helicopter and causing an airman to experience temporary loss of vision, which is a growing problem in Bakersfield, federal prosecutors said.

Richard Earl Francis, 51, was sentenced to one month in prison, to be followed by 11 months of home detention and three years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California.

