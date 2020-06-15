A Bakersfield man was sentenced in federal court Monday to two years and nine months in prison for concealing proceeds from synthetic drug sales by structuring over $700,000 in withdrawals from several bank accounts linked to an internet business he ran.
Majed Bashir Akroush, also known as "Magic Mike," pleaded guilty to the charges earlier this year, said a news release from U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott's office. He was arrested in 2015 in connection with the takedown of a national synthetic drug ring.
Akroush structured cash withdrawals over a three-year period in amounts just under $10,000 in order to evade the currency transaction report filing requirements, according to the news release. The court also fined Akroush $7,500 and ordered the forfeiture of property in Bakersfield, approximately $109,555 seized from five different bank accounts, approximately $199,181 in cash seized from a safe in his residence, approximately $233,460 in cash seized from two safe deposit boxes and a 1962 Chevrolet Impala worth $200,000.
Akroush operated several internet businesses that distributed synthetic marijuana to convenience stores, smoke shops and other customers throughout the country, the news release said. Although marketed as a legal alternative to marijuana, the U.S. attorney's office said in the release the products contained illegal drugs that have much more harmful effects than marijuana.
