A Bakersfield man pleaded not guilty Friday to two felony charges filed in connection with hiding a body in his backyard.
Dennis Marroquin, 25, is being held on $500,000 bail.
Marroquin was arrested Wednesday evening after a body was found that morning in the backyard of a residence at 6209 Hathaway Ave.
The coroner's office identified the body Friday as missing man Joseph Lara, 21, who was last seen Jan. 10 on Truxtun Avenue.
Prior to the coroner's report, family members of Lara identified him on social media.
Marroquin told police in court documents Lara died of a drug overdose, and he and another person burned and buried the body, according to KBAK Channel 29.
An autopsy was performed, but the coroner's office will conduct toxicological studies to examine the matter further.
Marroquin is next due in court Feb. 6. In addition to these charges, he also faces multiple drug charges in a separate case stemming from an arrest in December.
Hathaway Avenue is east of Ashe Road and north of Taft Highway.
