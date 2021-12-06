Bakersfield man pleads guilty to transporting over 100 pounds of meth

Randal Jason Newell, 41, of Bakersfield, pleaded guilty Monday to possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine, Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.
According to court documents, on Dec. 5, 2020, Newell drove from Bakersfield to Mexico to obtain and smuggle narcotics from Mexico to Bakersfield, which he agreed to do for $7,000.
Newell drove to the San Ysidro port of entry crossing from Mexico into the United States Dec. 7, 2020, and during their inspection at the border, law enforcement officers discovered approximately 98 packages containing approximately 111 pounds of methamphetamine concealed in the vehicle’s gas tank, the rear compartment wall, the driver- and passenger-side exterior frame pillars and underneath the floor.
Newell and eight other defendants were charged April 8 in three related indictments for trafficking and purchasing to sell methamphetamine from a conspiracy orchestrated by Omar Alberto Navarro, 38, of Arvin. The other defendants are: Daniel Armendariz Mercado, 42; David Delgado Gonzalez, 38; Miguel Angel Martinez, 27; Amayrani Jared Arreguin, 25; and Yvette Gallegos, 23, all of Bakersfield; Lizette Mendez, 32, of Delano; and James Scott Gordon, 47, of Chico, according to a Department of Justice news release.
Newell is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Dale A. Drozd on Feb. 28. He faces a statutory mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison up to a maximum of life in prison and a $10 million fine.