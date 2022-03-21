Bakersfield man pleads guilty to receiving child pornography

A Bakersfield man pleaded guilty Monday to receipt of material involving the sexual exploitation of minors, according to a Department of Justice news release.
John Perry, 64, received child pornography on a cellphone in February 2020, according to court documents. He has a previous conviction for rape of a child in the first degree in Washington state.
He’s scheduled to be sentenced on June 27. He faces a minimum statutory penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum statutory penalty of 40 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.