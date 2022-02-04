Bakersfield man pleads guilty to possessing fentanyl with intent to sell

A Bakersfield man pleaded guilty Friday to possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, according to a Department of Justice news release.
Keisean Rockmore, 27, of Bakersfield, drove co-defendant Adrian Rodriguez Cardenas, 21, also of Bakersfield, and a third passenger to a fast-food restaurant parking lot in Bakersfield to meet with and sell to a customer 1,000 counterfeit OxyContin/oxycodone pills containing fentanyl for the negotiated price of $2,900, according to the release.
During the meeting, when the customer asked the vehicle occupants whether they had the pills, Rockmore motioned towards a bag on his lap and said he did. One of the vehicle’s occupants also reported that one of the suspect’s brandished a firearm after an argument while the transaction was occurring, according to DOJ officials.
After the dispute, Rockmore reportedly fled in his vehicle with Cardenas and the third passenger to a nearby apartment complex, where they exited the vehicle and attempted to elude pursuing law enforcement officers.
After law enforcement officers found and arrested Rockmore, Cardenas and the other accomplice at the apartment complex, they found a loaded firearm and more than 50 counterfeit OxyContin/oxycodone pills, officials stated.
Rockmore is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Thurston on April 29, when he could face up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine, according to the release.