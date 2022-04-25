Bakersfield man pleads guilty to methamphetamine possession charge

A Bakersfield man pleaded guilty Monday to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, according to a Department of Justice news release.
Louis Torres, 37, of Bakersfield, is expected to be sentenced Aug. 8, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert.
On July 23, 2021, Torres was driving a vehicle in Bakersfield that was stopped by police officers for traffic violations, according to court documents. After exiting his vehicle, Torres fled on foot, but was pursued and apprehended by police.
After his arrest, police officers discovered Torres possessed methamphetamine and heroin that he intended to distribute to others, the release stated. At the time of his arrest, Torres was under active court supervision for a burglary conviction and had a suspended driver’s license.
Torres faces a mandatory minimum statutory penalty of five years in prison and a maximum of up to 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $5 million at his sentencing hearing.