Bakersfield man pleads guilty to gun charge, mail theft

A Bakersfield man pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal weapons and mail theft charges in Fresno.
Michael Marcum, 46, pleaded to being a felon in possession of ammunition and possession of a counterfeit postal key.
Marcum was being investigated for his involvement in breaking into multiple community mailboxes, according to court documents. While executing a search warrant at Marcum’s home, law enforcement officers found a semiautomatic firearm with no serial number, rounds of 9 mm ammunition, stolen mail and a counterfeit postal key that was subsequently discovered to have been forged by Marcum.
Marcum is a convicted felon who is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition, according to a DOJ news release.
He is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 23 and faces a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
