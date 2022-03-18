Bakersfield man pleads guilty to fentanyl-distribution conspiracy

A Bakersfield man pleaded guilty Friday to federal charges regarding the sale of fentanyl, according to a Department of Justice news release.
Adrian Rodriguez Cardenas, 21, of Bakersfield, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute the drug. On Feb. 4, a co-defendant in the case, Keisean Rockmore, 27, also of Bakersfield, pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl.
On Jan. 11, 2021, Cardenas sold counterfeit OxyContin/oxycodone pills containing fentanyl to an undercover law enforcement officer, according to court documents.
Cardenas then negotiated a second sale of pills to the undercover officer. Eight days later, Rockmore drove Cardenas and a third individual to a fast-food restaurant parking lot in Bakersfield to sell 1,000 fentanyl-laced pills for the negotiated price of $2,900 to the undercover officer.
During the meeting, when the undercover officer asked the vehicle’s occupants whether they had the pills, Rockmore motioned towards a bag on his lap and said he did, the release stated.
At least one of the vehicle occupants had a gun during the meeting, which he pointed at the undercover officer when a dispute arose during the transaction, according to DOJ officials. Rockmore then fled in his vehicle with Cardenas and the third person to a nearby apartment complex, where they exited the vehicle and attempted to elude pursuing law enforcement officers.
After law enforcement officers found and arrested Cardenas, Rockmore and the other person at the apartment complex, they found a loaded firearm and more than 50 counterfeit OxyContin/oxycodone pills.
Cardenas is scheduled to be sentenced June 17, when he faces a mandatory five-year term in prison and a maximum term of 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine.