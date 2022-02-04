Bakersfield man pleads guilty to federal weapons charge

A Bakersfield man pleaded guilty Friday to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a Department of Justice news release.
Sabino Ramos, 46, was driving in Bakersfield on July 8, when law enforcement officers attempted to stop him in order to serve an arrest warrant for probation violations.
Ramos led officers on a high-speed chase, reaching speeds up to 90 mph, before losing control of his vehicle while exiting Highway 99 at Ming Avenue, according to the release. Ramos then ran from pursuing officers, but was eventually subdued.
He was found to be in possession of two handguns and approximately 30 rounds of ammunition, which he’s not allowed to lawfully possess because of his prior felony convictions, including a 1995 conviction for an assault with firearm on a person, and another in 2017 for possessing controlled substances for sale.
Ramos is facing up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he’s due back in court for sentencing on April 29.