Bakersfield man pleads guilty to distributing methamphetamine

Wilfredo Medina-Perez, 29, of Bakersfield, pleaded guilty Thursday to distributing methamphetamine, Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced in a news release.
According to court documents, in February 2019, in Bakersfield, Medina-Perez distributed approximately 442 grams of 100 percent pure methamphetamine.
From December 2018 to November 2019, he also distributed 13,078 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl. Co-defendant Uriel Ivan Portillo, 35, of Bakersfield, delivered 5,000 fentanyl pills to an undercover officer.
Medina-Perez is scheduled for sentencing March 4. Medina-Perez faces a mandatory minimum prison term of 10 years and a maximum penalty of life in prison. He is also subject to a $10 million fine.
Portillo pleaded guilty in November, and is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 18.
Their actual sentences will be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the federal sentencing guidelines, which take into account a number of variables, according to the DOJ release.
This case is the product of an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Southern Tri-County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force, the Kern County Sheriff’s Department, and the Bakersfield Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Karen Escobar is prosecuting the case.