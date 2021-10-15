Bakersfield man pleads guilty for thefts causing $1,000K damage in post offices

A 39-year-old Bakersfield man pleaded guilty Friday to burglarizing eight post offices in Kern, Kings and Tulare counties, according to acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert’s office.
Steve Martin stole cash registers, packages containing clothes and other mail in December 2018, according to a news release. The thefts caused thousands of dollars in damages, the attorney’s office added.
Martin will be sentenced on Jan. 14. He faces five years in prison and a 250,000 fine, the attorney’s office said.
This case is a product of an investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.