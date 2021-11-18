Bakersfield man pleads guilty for selling fake pills with fentanyl worth $40K

A Bakersfield man pleaded guilty Thursday for distributing counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl in Bakersfield for $40,000, according to the Eastern District of California United States Attorney’s Office.
Uriel Ivan Portilla, 35, sold 5,000 pills in November 2019, according to court documents. Portillo is scheduled for sentencing Feb. 18, 2022. He faces a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.
The Drug Enforcement Administration, Kern County Sheriff’s Office, the Bakersfield Police Department and others investigated this case.