A man who died in a weekend car wreck on northbound Highway 99 near Lerdo Highway has been identified as Louie Anthony Hernandez, 38, of Bakersfield, according to the Kern County coroner's office.
Hernandez was driving a vehicle that collided with a tree. He died at the scene as a result of his injuries, a coroner's office news release said.
The time of the accident was unclear but Hernandez was found at 5:51 a.m. Sunday, the news release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.