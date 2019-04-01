A Bakersfield man was killed Friday in a collision with another vehicle in Lamont.
Rosario Alvarez Jr, 36, was driving on East Panama Road near Comanche Drive when his vehicle collided with another around 4 p.m., according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. He was transported to Kern Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
