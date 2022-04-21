Bakersfield man indicted on federal weapons charge

A federal grand jury indicted a Bakersfield man on suspicion of a weapons charge Thursday, according to a Department of Justice news release.
Katerrin McCray, 25, of Bakersfield, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.
On Jan. 15, law enforcement officers attempted to stop a vehicle in which McCray was the passenger for traffic infractions in Bakersfield, according to court documents.
The vehicle sped off and McCray discarded a loaded Glock Model 22 .40‑caliber handgun out the passenger window during the pursuit.
Officers apprehended McCray and shortly afterward located the handgun in the street where he discarded it, along with a high-capacity magazine and 21 rounds of .40-caliber ammunition.
Because of his prior criminal convictions, including a 2017 conviction for being a felon in possession of firearm and a 2018 conviction for receiving known stolen property, McCray may not lawfully possess firearms or ammunition.
If convicted, McCray faces a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.