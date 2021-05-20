Bakersfield man indicted for fraud and firearms charges

A federal grand jury has issued a 14-count indictment against a Bakersfield man over firearm and fraud charges.
On Thursday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Lawrence Smith, 34, had been formally accused of being a felon in possession of a firearm, bank fraud, use and possession of unauthorized debit cards, aggravated identity theft, possession of stolen mail and unauthorized possession of Postal Service keys and locks.
The Attorney’s Office said in the announcement Smith allegedly obtained hundreds of pieces of stolen mail belonging to individuals and businesses from March through July 2020. The mail contained checks, debit cards and credit cards, the announcement said.
Smith then altered the checks and used the debit cards to deposit checks into victim’s bank accounts before making cash withdrawals, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Smith is also accused of making purchases at stores using the credit and debit cards.
At least $20,000 in fraudulent transactions allegedly took place, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. He also is accused of unlawfully possessing a shotgun.
If convicted, Smith faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million for each bank fraud charge. He could also face up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Other fraud charges carry additional years in prison and fines.
The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Joe Barton and Vincente Tennerelli are prosecuting the case.