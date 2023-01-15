Bakersfield man in prison for 41 years, whose murder conviction was overturned, says he wasn't there during killing

After spending the majority of his life in prison, Cedric Struggs dreams of walking down Bakersfield’s grocery store aisles packed with every imaginable product wrapped in tempting packaging designed to grab customers’ attention.
It’s no surprise the convicted murderer, 60, mentioned grocery shopping in the same sentence as embracing his family during a jailhouse interview with The Californian last week. If he’s released from prison, he’ll have the freedom to meander through aisles and decide every single purchase. No guards will bark orders, and Struggs will choose what he wants to buy.
It's the “little things” Struggs said he misses — such as cooking and sleeping on a nice pillow after not having one for four years during his 41-year prison sentence.
Struggs is one step closer to fulfilling these dreams after a Kern County Superior Court judge overturned his murder conviction by citing a new law changing the definition of murder used in 1981 to sentence Struggs to 25 years to life, plus one year. The Californian interviewed the father, grandfather and great-grandfather to hear his story of the murder and decision — Struggs denies being in Bakersfield when the incident turned from bad to worse.
Struggs was shocked when he understood Judge Gregory Pulskamp’s Jan. 5 ruling overturned his murder conviction.
And then, a “cloud of clearness” cascaded over him, he said. The decision confirmed what he said he’s known for four decades.
The case
A witness said three Black men entered the Union Avenue Hudson Oil gas station on July 16, 1980.
There, Cedric Struggs, Ronald Robinson and Phillip Carter went inside to intimidate Alfred Dishman to get money, according to Pulskamp’s ruling.
But Dishman covered the gray money bags holding $2,500 that Robinson demanded he give up. Robinson saw a grin on Dishman’s face. which pushed him toward firing directly at his chest, killing him instantly.
Dishman, who was toothless, had a perpetual grin on his face because of his condition, the 5th District Court of Appeal noted.
All three men ran out, but not before Robinson fired at Nettie Sanchez, who suffered a gunshot wound to her shoulder, and firing at the witness who saw three men outside.
Struggs denied going inside the store and explained Robinson and himself had gone to Hanford.
But Robinson came back to Bakersfield — that’s when the robbery happened — and traveled to Hanford again, Struggs said. They then went to Fresno, returned to Bakersfield and went to Hanford for a second time, he added.
A brief provided by California Attorney General Rob Bonta said Struggs’ mother testified at trial her son left for Hanford after she read about the robbery. It attempted to disprove Struggs’ story about not being in Bakersfield because he left after the robbery happened and was reported in the newspaper.
But Struggs said to The Californian his mother read the story to him when he came back to Bakersfield from Fresno. His mother remembered him going back to Hanford for the second time, he added.
Bakersfield detectives attempted to corroborate Struggs’ alibi by contacting motel owners in Hanford where Struggs said he stayed. Employees said Struggs checked in days after the murder happened, according to a brief provided by Bonta.
Pulskamp wasn’t persuaded by Struggs’ story and noted an “abundance of evidence” shows the then-18-year-old was there and participated in the robbery and burglary, according to his Jan. 5 ruling.
Sanchez and the witness shot at by Robinson couldn’t identify Struggs in a photo line up. Robinson and another defendant were identified by Sanchez, however, who was in the same room when Dishman was shot and killed.
Fifth District appeal court documents note testimony from a man named Leonard Hickman was also key to locking up Struggs. Hickman said he talked with all three defendants after the robbery and relayed those details to detectives to collect reward money offered by The Bakersfield Californian and police.
But Struggs alleged Hickman changed details said in the preliminary hearing when testifying at trial. And, defense attorneys cross-examined Hickman with this information, Struggs noted.
But those details proving Struggs’ innocence are lost, he said.
Pulskamp's ruling noted only five days worth of trial transcripts from the nine-day trial have been found. They only include testimony from prosecution witnesses.
“It’s a lot of evidence that never came out,” Struggs added.
The ruling
In 1981, a person present during another violent felony that turned into murder could be charged with killing someone.
But a new law passed in 2020 by California legislators narrowly defines murder to include someone who did the actual killing, acts with an intent to kill, must be a co-conspirator who must be a “major participant in the crime” and acts with “reckless indifference.”
Pulskamp noted in his ruling prosecutors didn’t prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Struggs fulfilled the new elements of murder. There’s no evidence Struggs gave the gun to Robinson, encouraged the shooting or was near Dishman when he was shot, the judge wrote in his ruling.
The then-18-year-old also repeatedly told Hickman they only went into the gas station to scare Dishman, grab the money and run.
“Perhaps most significantly of all, the shooting seemed to have been spontaneous,” Pulskamp added.
Overturning the murder conviction doesn’t means jurors were incorrect when finding Struggs guilty or that he is factually innocent, Pulskamp wrote. It only reflects a change in laws since 1981.
A resentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 2 during which Pulskamp will resentence Struggs for other convictions from the incident — assault with a deadly weapon, robbery and burglary.
But the court also has to count “conduct credits,” which could alter how much time Struggs must serve based on his behavior in prison, wrote Deputy Public Defender Cynda Bunton.
Struggs agrees he could have been released on parole decades ago if not for his history in prison.
He estimates parole was denied around eight times, all stemming from him stabbing an inmate and being involved in riots and fights. But the 60-year-old man contends the same has been done to him — it’s all part of “prison politics.”
Reflections
But, Struggs said he’s changed. He hasn’t seen his daughter consistently since she was 12 and only a few times in her adult life. His grandchildren and great-children don’t know much about him. That led him to become nonviolent for the last 10 years, he said.
Struggs also carried with him a pristine manila folder holding documents an inch thick while speaking with Californian reporters. Some were slightly yellowed with age and were typewritten. Those documents prove everything he’s saying, and discredit witnesses who testified against him and police evidence, Struggs said.
Does he have any regrets?
No, Struggs said. It was the first time he didn’t immediately have an answer to a question and seemed unsure. Up until this point, Struggs politely and patiently walked a reporter through every answer, no matter how many minute details he had to repeat, all while smiling occasionally.
There are two, he said after pausing for a few seconds. Dishman’s death and the pain inflicted upon his family certainly fill him with remorse.
Struggs wished he questioned why Robinson, his first cousin, wanted to go to a Hanford motel and stay there. They’ve rarely talked about the case since, though they were cellmates in late 1990s, because Robinson shuts down when asked questions.
“I got caught up from being with him,” Struggs said.