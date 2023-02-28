 Skip to main content
Bakersfield man identified in Clifton Street shooting

A Bakersfield man who died in a Feb. 11 shooting during which another man was also shot was identified by the Kern County coroner’s office Tuesday as Johnasen Lee Crummie.

The 27-year-old man died in the 300 block of Clifton Street around 2:26 p.m.

