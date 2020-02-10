James Dean Steiber, 53, of Bakersfield, has been identified as the victim of a fatal motorcycle accident in Glenville early Saturday, according to the Kern County coroner's office.
The accident happened on South Granite Road, south of Highway 155, at 1:18 p.m. Saturday.
He died at the scene from his injuries, a coroner's news release said.
