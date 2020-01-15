Clifford Vance, 60, of Bakersfield, has been identified as the victim of a fatal car accident that happened on Jan. 9, according to the Kern County coroner's office.
Vance was driving a vehicle that collided with another on Merle Haggard Drive, east of Wings Way, a news release said.
He was transported to Kern Medical where he died on Jan. 10, the news release said.
