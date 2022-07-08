Bakersfield man gets nearly 4-year sentence for federal weapons charge

A Bakersfield man was sentenced Friday for a federal weapons charge, according to a Department of Justice news release.
Spencer Manning, 28, of Bakersfield, was sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
On Oct. 13, 2021, Manning was inside a Bakersfield grocery store when loss-prevention staff observed him placing store merchandise into his backpack, according to court documents.
Staff tried to detain Manning as he exited the store, but Manning forcibly resisted. During the struggle, staff removed Manning’s backpack and found stolen merchandise and a Glock 23, .40 caliber handgun, loaded with a 30-round magazine containing 25 rounds of live ammunition, which was later determined to have been stolen.
Manning cannot lawfully possess firearms or ammunition because of a 2015 conviction for two counts of obstruction and resisting arrest.