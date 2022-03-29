Bakersfield man gets more than 3 years for transporting over 100 pounds of methamphetamine

A federal judge sentenced a Bakersfield man to three years and three months in prison Tuesday for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Randal Jason Newell, 42, was found guilty of driving from Bakersfield to Mexico to obtain and smuggle narcotics, which he agreed to do for $7,000, according to court documents.
Newell drove down to Mexico on Dec. 5, 2020, and he was caught by border patrol re-entering the country at the San Ysidro port of entry crossing.
Agents confiscated 98 packages with approximately 111 pounds of methamphetamine, which were concealed in the vehicle’s gas tank, the rear compartment wall, the driver- and passenger-side exterior frame pillars and underneath the floor, according to a Department of Justice news release.
On April 8, 2021, Newell and eight other defendants were charged in three related indictments for trafficking and purchasing to sell methamphetamine from a conspiracy orchestrated by Omar Alberto Navarro, 38, of Arvin.
The other defendants are: Daniel Armendariz Mercado, 42; David Delgado Gonzalez, 38; Miguel Angel Martinez, 27; Amayrani Jared Arreguin, 25; and Yvette Gallegos, 23, all of Bakersfield; Lizette Mendez, 32, of Delano; and James Scott Gordon, 47, of Chico.