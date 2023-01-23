 Skip to main content
Bakersfield man gets 7 years for conspiring to ship fentanyl, meth, cocaine around the country

A Bakersfield man was sentenced to seven years in prison Monday after conspiring with another man to ship kilograms of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine around the country at least 45 times, according to a new release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District.

The mastermind behind the plot, Jose Rivas Jr., 27, told Juan Pina, 24, where to pick up drugs from various people and then gave him addresses to ship these narcotics around the country. Police executed a search warrants in 2019 for Rivas’ residence and took 12 cell phones.

