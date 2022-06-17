Bakersfield man gets 6 years for conspiring to distribute fentanyl

A 22-year-old Bakersfield man was sentenced to six years in prison for conspiring to distribute fentanyl, according to the United States Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of California.
Adrian Rodriguez Cardenas, 22, sold counterfeit OxyContin and oxycodone pills containing fentanyl to an undercover law enforcement officer on one occasion and negotiated the sale of pills during another incident, according to a news release.
During the second incident, co-defendant Keisean Rockmore, 27, of Bakersfield, drove Cardenas and another person to the sale. A person then pointed a gun at the undercover law enforcement officer during the transaction, according to the news release.
Rockmore, Cardenas and the third unnamed person fled in their vehicle and led law enforcement on a chase, the news release stated. Officers arrested all three people and found more than 50 counterfeit OxyContin and oxycodone pills, the news release added.
Rockmore was sentenced in April to 21 months in prison for possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl, the news release said.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation, according to the news release.