Bakersfield man gets 5 years for federal weapons charge

A Bakersfield man was sentenced for a federal weapons charge Monday, according to a Department of Justice news release.
Jesus B. Cordero, 26, of Bakersfield, was sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison for possession of ammunition after sustaining a domestic violence conviction.
At approximately midnight on Sept. 5, 2020, law enforcement officers stopped Cordero for traffic infractions while he was driving in Bakersfield, according to court documents.
Cordero did not have a driver’s license and gave a false name to the responding police officers. During a search of Cordero’s vehicle, officers located a baggie containing what was later determined to be approximately 45.5 grams of methamphetamine, which Cordero possessed intending to distribute it to others, the news release stated.
Officers also discovered in Cordero’s vehicle an unmarked Polymer P80 9 mm handgun, known as a “ghost gun,” loaded with a high-capacity magazine and 23 rounds of 9 mm ammunition. In addition to Cordero’s 11 prior criminal convictions, he previously was convicted of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.