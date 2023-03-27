Bakersfield man gets 4 months in prison for blinding KCSO pilot with laser during street race

A 20-year-old Bakersfield man was sentenced to four months in prison after going to a street race and aiming a laser pointer’s beam at a Kern County Sheriff’s helicopter, causing the pilot temporary flash blindness, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California.
Andrew Nathan Hernandez was near Hughes and White lanes on Dec. 26, 2020 at a street race when he led law enforcement on a nine-minute, 11-mile high speed race before he was apprehended, according to a news release.