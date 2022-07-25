 Skip to main content
Bakersfield man gets 13 years for trafficking methamphetamine

A Bakersfield man was sentenced today to 13 years, nine months in prison for conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to a Department of Justice news release.

Gonzalez also was ordered to forfeit three firearms and associated ammunition that were in his possession when he was arrested.

