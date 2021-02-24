The Kern County coroner's office has identified the driver of a vehicle that went off westbound Highway 58 east of the Keene off-ramp Tuesday and crashed.
Allan Joseph Acunia, 40, of Bakersfield, died at the scene of the 10:29 p.m. incident.
