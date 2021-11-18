Bakersfield man dies in head-on Buttonwillow crash Wednesday

A man died in a head-on collision Wednesday after traveling in the wrong road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
CHP officers received reports of a driver traveling north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5, north of Highway 46, at 3:21 p.m. Wednesday. Buttonwillow officers went to the area, and discovered the 2004 Hyundai — the car traveling the wrong direction — collided with a 2020 Ford.
A 62-year-old Bakersfield man driving the Hyundai died at the scene. Cristie Manuwa, 65, was driving the 2020 Ford and was taken to Kern Medical for major injuries.
The investigation is ongoing and it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved in this crash.