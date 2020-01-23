Jose Chuca, 39, of Bakersfield, died Jan. 18 of injuries from a car accident on Jan. 7, according to the Kern County coroner's office.
Chuca's vehicle collided with a semi-truck near Frontage and Fairfax roads, the news release said. He died at Kern Medical.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.