Daniel Simental said his 3-month-old son began choking on a bottle of formula the morning of Oct. 6, 2017.
He gave the child a few pats on the back and then tried to breathe for him after the boy began gasping for air, according to Simental's statement to investigators contained in newly released court documents.
In his haste and panic, Simental said, he believed he grabbed the child hard by the face.
The documents indicate the 32-year-old did more than that.
An emergency room doctor at Memorial Hospital's pediatric unit, where the injured infant was rushed that morning, told investigators a CT scan revealed the boy had suffered a subdural hematoma.
Based on what he saw, the doctor "believed (the child) had been traumatized in some way, such as shaken or beaten in some way or another," the documents say.
The boy, Peyton Simental, later died, and following a year-long investigation his father was charged last month with second-degree murder and assault of a child under 8 resulting in death. He's held on $1 million bail and is next due in court Wednesday.
A second-degree murder conviction carries a prison term of 15 years to life.
An autopsy performed on the child showed injuries consistent with shaking and "non-accidental trauma," according to the documents.
The boy's mother, whose name is redacted from the documents, said Peyton was fussy when she left for work that morning, but had not suffered from any illnesses recently. The only medication the boy was on was lotion for eczema on his cheeks.
The mother said Simental is a good father, according to the documents. She said she never saw him physically discipline the children at their home in the 1700 block of La France Drive.
She told investigators Peyton's 1-year-old brother was sometimes rough with the infant, and had hit him with toys and a remote control. She said they had to carefully watch the two.
She also mentioned an incident that occurred a few weeks earlier in which she had placed Peyton on a lower bunk bed to change him. She left the room to get a diaper, she told investigators, and when she returned Peyton was face down on the ground, crying.
The child stopped crying when she picked him up and she didn't believe he had been injured, she said.
