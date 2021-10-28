Bakersfield man arrested Wednesday in connection to 2 murders

A 34-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of murdering two women, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
The first death was on July 26 in the 500 block of South Union Avenue. The second death was in the 300 block of Daniels Lane on Oct. 12.
Adrian Angle Chavez was arrested at an encampment in the 1600 block of Planz Road with no incident. There are no outstanding suspects in these two homicides, the BPD stated in a news release.
Anyone with information about these cases can call the BPD at 661-327-7111.