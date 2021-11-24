Bakersfield man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of elderly victim

The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a 30-year-old Bakersfield man on suspicion of sexual assault of an elderly victim, elder abuse, burglary and other associated charges, after he was found inside a woman’s house in the 1900 block of Hughes Lane early Wednesday morning, according to BPD officials.
Sergio Gonzalez was taken into custody after officers responded to the woman’s home due to a call that state “an elderly resident was trapped inside of the residence with the intruder, who was unknown to the occupants,” according to a BPD news release issued. The suspect was reported to have a knife.
Officers arrived at the residence shortly after receiving the call around 4:35 a.m.
The allegation is believed to be an isolated incident at this time; however, officers are still investigating the report, and Gonzalez was still in BPD custody as of 11:30 a.m., according to Sgt. Robert Pair of the BPD.
Anyone with information regarding these offenses can contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.