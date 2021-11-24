You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bakersfield man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of elderly victim

Slide Public Safety

The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a 30-year-old Bakersfield man on suspicion of sexual assault of an elderly victim, elder abuse, burglary and other associated charges, after he was found inside a woman’s house in the 1900 block of Hughes Lane early Wednesday morning, according to BPD officials.

Sergio Gonzalez was taken into custody after officers responded to the woman’s home due to a call that state “an elderly resident was trapped inside of the residence with the intruder, who was unknown to the occupants,” according to a BPD news release issued. The suspect was reported to have a knife.

Officers arrived at the residence shortly after receiving the call around 4:35 a.m.

The allegation is believed to be an isolated incident at this time; however, officers are still investigating the report, and Gonzalez was still in BPD custody as of 11:30 a.m., according to Sgt. Robert Pair of the BPD.

Anyone with information regarding these offenses can contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget

  • Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 156,264

  • Deaths: 1,769

  • Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 147,381

  • Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 92.90

  • Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 93.41

Updated: 11/23/2021. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department

More Coronavirus coverage

 

Most Popular

Images

Videos

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.

Collections