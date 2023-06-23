A Bakersfield man has been arrested in the hit-and-run death of a 26-year-old pedestrian, the California Highway Patrol announced Friday.
CHP arrested Brian Lee Estes, 57, in connection with the death of Erick Mikail, 26, who died June 16 at Edison Highway and Steele Avenue.
Mikail was in the No. 2 lane on eastbound lanes of Edison Highway when he was struck, CHP said. It added that Mikail ultimately died at Kern Medical.
Estes, driving a white Nissan Sentra, fled the scene before CHP arrived. The Nissan was found abandoned on Kentucky and Center streets, a news release said.
Estes was arrested Wednesday and booked on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and hit-and-run resulting in injury.