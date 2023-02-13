Bakersfield man arrested in Fresno in suspected DUI collision which killed boy, 16

A Bakersfield man was arrested Sunday in Fresno on suspicion of driving drunk at a high speed and losing control of the vehicle, leading a 16-year-old passenger to die once he was ejected from the car while it overturned, the California Highway Patrol said Monday.
Erick Gonzalez Torres, 25, was driving a Toyota Tacoma with three people going west on Elkhorn Avenue, west of Jameson Avenue at a “high rate of speed” and drove off the road, a CHP news release said. The 16-year-old wasn’t wearing a seat belt and flew out of the car as it rolled many times, CHP wrote.