Bakersfield man arrested in downtown stabbing

A Bakersfield man was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of stabbing another person in downtown Bakersfield.
Bradly Tomlinson, 37, was arrested in connection to stabbing a man at 20th Street and Chester Avenue, police reported. The victim survived.
Tomlinson fled the area, which led Downtown Elementary School to be placed on lockdown as officers canvassed the streets for Tomlinson, a news release said.
The lockdown was lifted as Tomlinson was arrested in the 2100 block of 21st Street, police said. He didn’t approach the school, BPD reported.