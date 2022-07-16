Bakersfield making plans for next quarter-century

Residents who are planning to stick around for a while might want to pay attention to a plan the city of Bakersfield is trying to put together.
There’s a fundamental question the city is looking to answer with Bakersfield 2045 RISE, the name given to the process behind its general plan: What is the city’s vision for the next 25 or so years?
“We've doubled in size in the last quarter-century. We could double in size in the next quarter-century,” said Chris Boyle, who’s leading the city’s effort to create a general plan as director of developmental services. “We could be a city of 7 to 800,000 people, and perhaps a metropolitan area of a million people.”
Creating RISE, which stands for Resilience Innovation Sustainability and Excellence, requires years of outreach and research, and the city is still in the beginning stages, he added. But the possibilities are endless. The plans for the future of the city are divided into eight elements: circulation (or transportation); conservation; environmental justice; housing; land use; open space; noise; and safety.
“We are a major metropolis,” Boyle continued, noting people might not always think of it in such terms, but Bakersfield is actually a top-50 city in terms of population. (With 407,615 people as of July 1, it’s ranked No. 48 nationally, according to U.S. census data.) And then he mentioned a few of the ideas that could come from such an effort, adding amenities like Mechanics Bank Arena and Convention Center don’t happen by accident.
“How about a riverfront, retractable-roof stadium that attracts a great soccer team and a great baseball team in the community?” Boyle said, listing potential opportunities for the future. “What about our educational investment? Could we see a UC Kern being constructed out along the Kern River, at the mouth of the canyon? We’ll be that type of metropolis where we could entertain those kinds of things.”
With their new visioning workshops, city planners are working on a three-year timeline to develop a plan that will shape the future of Bakersfield for the next couple of decades. The timeline is laid out on a website — Bakersfield2045.com — created by the city in order to get as many residents as possible involved in the process.
Noting projects like the Kaiser Permanente Sports Village, the Westside Parkway and The Park at River Walk as a few of the biggest benefits the city has seen from the last time a plan was approved in 2002, city of Bakersfield spokesman Joe Conroy said the city needs to hear from residents on what they’d like to see this go-round.
“We’re in the middle of this,” Conroy said. “Currently the plan is expected to be in place by 2025 or late 2024. It’s a very important piece of guidance for the city when it comes to planning, especially for development services.”
Noting the process was in “the late part of the early part,” Conroy said there’s plenty of time for residents to check out the website and provide input.
Michael Turnipseed, executive director of the Kern County Taxpayers Association, described it as a look at how a city wants to grow and how its residents want to direct that growth.
A longtime resident, as well, Turnipseed noted the last time around the city really looked at how it wanted to grow and expand, whereas now the effort this time would likely be more focused on “infill” and creating plans and opportunities for the areas within its sprawl that remain undeveloped.
“And I think one of the important things, with all the things that are going on, is there’s probably going to be more emphasis on filling in vacant properties within the core of the city,” he said, noting many governmental agencies are looking at penalizing sprawl and encouraging transit-oriented development in planning.
Mark Salvaggio, a former city councilman who was on the dais when the last plan was approved in 2002, described the process as a “huge undertaking,” but also noted the city was off to a great start in soliciting feedback.
“They've had seven workshops and the last four of them have been visioning exercises,” Salvaggio said. “It’s very important to involve the public as much as possible, because this is their general plan.”
At the same time as the city is looking at its general plan, it’s also working on its housing element, which is tied to the general plan, a facet of planning that needs to be reevaluated every eight years in accordance with state law. This was an area Salvaggio said he would watch closely this time around.
“I think one of the biggest things that I would like to see come out of this general plan update is housing issues and opportunities being addressed, and the city seems to be headed in that direction later this summer and in the fall,” he said.
Boyle said the next “deliverable” he expects to see from the consultants the city is working with is its general plan is a visioning document, which basically discusses what the city sees itself as in the future. He expects this to be ready toward the end of 2022.
In the meantime, there will be additional surveys, meetings and other opportunities for feedback, Boyle said, emphasizing the city considers every “touch point” or contact regarding input from residents as important — whether it’s given anonymously online or in an email to the city.
“Then,” he said, “you're going to move into the actual preparation of the individual elements.”