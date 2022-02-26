Bakersfield looks to avert tens of thousands in monthly damage to parks with rangers despite concerns

The city of Bakersfield is hoping the introduction of rangers will help restore a sense of order to local parks.
Following an unexpected budget surplus, the city believes now is the time to address what officials are calling an urgent matter.
Each month for the past six months has seen the cost of vandalism at local parks exceed $10,000. In some cases, the cost to restore damaged property has exceeded $25,000 in one month.
“Many of our residents and high-ranking officials are not aware of what’s going on on a daily basis,” Bakersfield Recreation and Parks Director Rick Anthony said in a phone interview with The Californian. “There have been two very significant instances where the staff were actually assaulted. I think it is an urgent issue and it is critical that, especially in my position, that I am providing a safe workspace for my maintenance employees who simply aren’t trained to deal with the element that they are dealing with.”
A $20 million surplus in Public Safety and Vital Services Measure funds from last fiscal year has given the city the opportunity to pursue objectives that were not already in the budget. Normally, the city uses surpluses to address one-time costs like building projects. But the City Manager’s Office believes PSVS revenue will be able to support the roughly $2.4 million annual cost of the park ranger program in the future.
On Feb. 16, the PSVS Citizens Oversight Committee approved the use of Measure N funds for the program. If the City Council follows the committee’s recommendation, the city would hire 18 park rangers to patrol city parks on a daily basis. The City Council will take up the issue at Wednesday's meeting.
“They will be our eyes on our assets, and begin to turn the culture around so that we are just not coming in and mowing the grass and then abandoning the parks to people who want to do whatever it is they want to do,” Anthony said. “We will have parks of concern that we will patrol multiple times per day, but there also is a plan where there is some overlap, where we can touch every park in the city once or twice a week.”
But some members of the PSVS committee raised eyebrows over the cost of the program and the $57,000 base salary a park ranger would earn. The city also plans on purchasing 10 new trucks along with new equipment for the rangers, an expense some deem unnecessary.
“These are lifetime positions, and once they retire somebody else will have the job and it may grow. We’re playing here with just the surplus of a year of the sales tax increase. So it seems like decisions for the city on the long term, not the short term,” committee Vice Chair Cathy Abernathy said during the meeting last week. “I don’t believe we are doing our job if we are committing the city to this kind of massive amount of money over time, for what we are doing with them.”
In a phone interview on Friday, Abernathy said she would like to see more funding directed toward hiring police officers, which the city has at times struggled to recruit, and shoring up the city’s reserves.
“Anyone in the parks who sits there and sees trouble can call the police,” she added during the interview. “If these people aren’t armed, I don’t know what they can ever do in the parks if there’s danger there.”
A park ranger’s salary would be roughly equivalent to code enforcement officers, who perform approximately the same duties. New officers in the Bakersfield Police Department earn a base salary of around $63,360 per year.
The BPD is supportive of the proposal, seeing park rangers as an extension of law enforcement in the city.
“It creates a situation where you have a visible, high-presence patrol, with the goal of deterring crime and addressing some of those quality-of-life issues,” said BPD spokesman Sgt. Robert Pair. “If you look at many, many similar-sized cities, this is something that is not unique to Bakersfield. Most similar-sized cities already have this apparatus in place.”