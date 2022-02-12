Bakersfield looks into water use at Hart Park following complaints

The city of Bakersfield has asked Kern County to conserve water at Hart Park following concerns of overuse brought up by the Kern-Kaweah Chapter of the Sierra Club.
The city provides Kern River water to Hart Park through an agreement with the county that has been in place in one form or another since the 1930s. But questions raised by the Sierra Club revealed the city does not know the exact amount of water used by the county to fill Lake Ming at Hart Park and water the Kern River Golf Course, which is in the park and owned by Kern County Parks and Recreation.
Eddy Laine, a member of the Sierra Club executive committee, said he first became concerned with water use after witnessing sprinklers being used during the day in September, when temperatures exceeded 100 degrees.
“We’re certainly at a time when water conservation is absolutely essential. The experiences last summer was there was really no effort of any kind to conserve water,” he said. “Here we are in a continuing drought, and in a very few months, water will be needed again. So there needs to be a plan in place, and it’s quite clear at this point there is no plan in place.”
The city uses a formula to determine how much water is used to fill Lake Ming and a well inside Hart Park, but does not specifically track water use. In 2016, when the city updated its water agreement with the county, an administrative report obtained says the city and county had agreed to install metering technology, but such work has not taken place.
With nearly all of Kern County classified as being in a “severe drought” by the state, the city believes the county will work to use less water at the park in the upcoming year. After Laine spoke to the Bakersfield City Council last week, the council directed city staff to look into the issue.
“The core feedback I’m hearing is that we need to be good stewards of the water that is coming out of that wet well, and we should have a better conservation approach at the golf course and at Hart Park,” Bakersfield City Manager Christian Clegg said in a phone interview with The Californian. “I don’t think that changes any terms of any legal agreement. That’s us saying, ‘Hey county, we can do better here.’ They’ve agreed. Yeah, we can put together a conservation plan that helps make sure we’re good stewards of that water.”
In its 2016 agreement, the city estimated Lake Ming would require 790 acre-feet of water per year. The city charges $81.46 per acre-foot.
But the county did not answer questions from The Californian about water use at Hart Park and Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said in an email he was “a little stunned this is an issue worthy of any note in your esteemed publication.”
“The golf course has been using non-potable Kern River water for irrigation, by right, since it was built around the early 1950s,” he said in the email. “The water is metered and its use is tracked by golf course management. They pay for all the pumping and lifting of the water into the course each year. We don't dictate how golf course management approaches maintenance of the course with regard to water use.”
When pressed for details, the county did not respond to inquiries about the water conservation plan or the amount of water used at Hart Park.
Due to the drought, city of Bakersfield Domestic Water System customers can only water their lawns three days a week, during the night, with the city highly recommending water on two days only. Although the county is not a customer, the city is still attempting to ensure it uses the Kern River water responsibly.
According to the agreement, the city may reduce the supply of water to Hart Park for reasons relating to the environment or water-supply limitations. However, the city does not appear ready to take such action.
“They’ve been trying to be good stewards at Hart Park,” Clegg said of the county, “but it’s an opportunity for us to take a harder look at it, and say, ‘Can we be better at conservation, especially given the drought year that we’re in?’”