Recent reports from local lenders paint a positive, if tentative, picture of how Kern County businesses and consumers are getting by financially through the COVID-19 crisis.
Representatives of business-focused Valley Republic Bank and Valley Strong Credit Union, a consumer-oriented institution also based in Bakersfield, say local borrowers largely avoided falling behind on debt payments during the three months that ended June 30.
But they say that's mostly because of a surge in loan modifications that were offered after the state put in place a stay-at-home order March 19 that devastated many restaurants and hotels but mostly spared ag and oil operations in the county.
The question now is how long the relative stability will last after government financial support to businesses and consumers runs out. Valley Republic and Valley Strong executives say the answer is likely to arrive by the end of this year or early 2021.
"We're really early in the game," Valley Republic President and CEO Geraud Smith said. "I think the fourth quarter will be far more insightful on what's going on. … Hopefully the sheltering-in-place and whatnot, we're out of that and hopefully small businesses will get back to work."
'DOING GOOD'
Among the more hopeful recent indicators at Valley Strong, formerly known as Kern Schools Federal Credit Union, is that member requests for loan modifications — payment deferrals, for the most part — have dropped off significantly since June 30.
"Right now everybody appears to be doing good," said Chuck Smith, the credit union's senior vice president and chief of lending. "We've had very few people who have said, 'No, we still need some more help.'"
But he, too, expressed concern the situation could change for the worse.
"How much longer can we continue to do this as a nation to bring people along?" he asked. "That's really something we need to pay attention to in the last quarter of 2020 and first quarter of '21."
Three other local banks and credit unions couldn't be reached for comment or declined to share recent loan modification figures, considered the best financial measure of how businesses and consumers are performing at this point in the crisis.
PAYMENT DEFERRALS
Valley Republic reported modifying 75 loans representing $72.6 million in debt in the second quarter. That's about 4 percent of the bank's loan count and 8 percent of its portfolio amount. A year earlier there were no such modifications on the books at all.
CEO Smith said the modifications were sanctioned by regulators who otherwise require banks to take actions such as foreclosure on what might otherwise be considered non-performing loans.
"At this point the regulators have allowed banks to work with all of their borrowers as long as the issue was (COVID-19)-driven," he said.
The bank has been playing it safe, he added, by increasing its loan-loss reserve fund, which works as a cushion against possible future losses.
Partly because of continuing growth in the bank's loan total and partly because of uncertainties relating to the pandemic, he said, Valley Republic socked away $375,000 in the reserve fund in the first quarter of this year — then increased its second-quarter contribution to $700,000.
He added that restaurant and hospitality borrowers are hurting lately but that ag-related businesses are doing fine and local oil-service companies are doing better than might be inferred from recently low barrel prices.
SPENDING PATTERNS
Valley Strong's Smith, pointing to another indicator of local economic activity, said the credit union has witnessed an increase in consumer deposits lately, possibly because people are going out less and generally "not spending money like they used to."
As far as loan modifications go, he said, member requests have gradually tapered off. He said he suspects some people exercised their ability to defer loan payments but maybe didn't actually need to.
During the first quarter, which ended March 31, the credit union received 1,900 modification requests totaling $41 million.
The rate of requests slowed during the following three months. By June 30, the credit union reported, the number of loan modification requests had risen by 850 and the total reached $58 million. Those figures represent increases of 45 percent and 41 percent, respectively.
Between July 1 and early August, Chuck Smith said, the number of modification requests increased by only 150 and the loan total they represent was $3 million. He called that a normal level of activity.
