Bakersfield leaf collection starts Monday

Bakersfield’s annual leaf collection starts Monday, and it will last approximately through the first week of February.
Starting Monday, residents may rake leaves into the street adjacent to the curb and gutter for collection. To allow for proper drainage, the city asks all leaf piles to be set at least two feet from the curb face.
From 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., leaf collectors will operate on city streets. The hours may be extended if necessary. No other debris besides leaves will be collected from the streets.
For more information, call 661-326-3111.