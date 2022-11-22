 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bakersfield leaders announce plan for state homelessness funds

20201021-bc-BrundageShelter

The Brundage Lane Navigation Center.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian / File

Bakersfield city officials will put $4 million in state dollars to work to further stave off homelessness after Gov. Gavin Newsom agreed to release $1 billion in state aid last week.

Since 2019, the city has received two rounds of one-time Homeless Housing, Assistance and Prevention state block grant funding totaling $4.7 million, a small but vital portion compared to the city's roughly $12 million budget dedicated to homelessness as well as $4.5 million pooled from a mix of different state and federal funding sources, according to data from the California Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget