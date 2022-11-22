Bakersfield leaders announce plan for state homelessness funds

Bakersfield city officials will put $4 million in state dollars to work to further stave off homelessness after Gov. Gavin Newsom agreed to release $1 billion in state aid last week.
Since 2019, the city has received two rounds of one-time Homeless Housing, Assistance and Prevention state block grant funding totaling $4.7 million, a small but vital portion compared to the city's roughly $12 million budget dedicated to homelessness as well as $4.5 million pooled from a mix of different state and federal funding sources, according to data from the California Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency.
Through the first two rounds of HHAP funding, California has allocated $950 million in emergency aid to address homelessness, according to the governor's office.
Large cities, counties and continuums of care, as identified by the Housing and Urban Development Department, are eligible to apply for HHAP funding. Together, Bakersfield, Kern and the Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative received $7.8 million in this round and will work together to decide how it’s spent.
“Typically we work together to figure out where those dollars should be spent,” said Anna Laven, executive director for BKRHC. “So for example — youth activities: all three of us jointly fund some of these activities so we make sure they’re made whole.”
City leaders moved the monies into their General Fund Economic and Community Development Operating Budget, where it will be used to bolster a number of services, including the hiring of additional mental health staff and supplying more beds, among other measures.
This announcement came in tandem with the governor's meeting Friday with more than 100 representatives — mayors, county leaders and service providers — to discuss obstacles to reducing the state's ballooning number of unhoused people.
Newsom stunned lawmakers recently when he froze $1 billion in HHAP money in a summary rejection of all homelessness plans submitted by local governance and nonprofits across the state.
The governor claimed cities’ submissions were “simply unacceptable” as his office found they would collectively reduce homelessness in the state by “just 2 percent by 2024.”
According to 2022 statistics by CalMatters, California had an estimated 173,800 unhoused people, with the number expected to be higher next year as housing costs continue to rise. There are approximately 612 unsheltered people in Bakersfield as of January 2022, while 744 have some form of roof over their heads. According to city officials, the beds at the four local shelters are almost always at or near maximum capacity.
“Californians demand accountability and results,” Newsom said in a news release. “Everyone has to do better — cities, counties and the state included.”
Cities have to resubmit action plans by Thursday that demonstrate more ambition in their goals.
Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, who attended the meeting, spoke on issues specific to her city.
“For the state and cities to accomplish our mutual goals, we must stop the inflow into homelessness,” Goh said at the meeting. “To do this, the state must focus its investments on early intervention and housing production.”
Despite leading the state in housing production, she said, the city is “hitting roadblocks” in not providing adequate, next-step services for mental health and substance abuse.
“The reality is that people are entering the system through city police department psychiatric holds and city shelters without meaningful and timely psychiatric intervention,” Goh said. “As cities continue to build out emergency shelters, we are experiencing increasing service resistance from those left on the streets.”
Ask anyone of consequence about homelessness in California, and they'll likely tell you there is no easy answer. California spends more on homelessness than anywhere else in the nation. Yet it is not an equal transaction, where dollars spent equate to dividends received. Failure is almost a requirement in the mix, and a lot of money is wasted in plans history has deemed a success.
“Anybody who’s familiar with nonprofit work knows that, especially in the current climate, where it's difficult to hire, you need to train staff, get them up and running, and then have some sort of data-driven feedback loop,” Laven said. “Well that takes time, to know that your solution is innovative and part of the solution that you want, (and) that can turn into something that is sustainable long-term.”
While most cities use HHAP funds to build emergency shelters, Bakersfield instead will use HHAP for to improve its mental health services, establish landlord incentives and develop job training. Just as the mayor expressed at the meeting last week, the city's philosophy has been that homelessness does not end by simply cycling people into temporary housing.
"I talk to so many parents who have lost their sons and daughters to our city shelters," Goh said. "We need to focus our investment in large-scale early intervention for persons experiencing psychosis and severe substance abuse."
With the newly secured monies, the city instead will add on one-year contracts for one therapist to each shelter and one psychiatrist who would serve all of them. The city will also buy more “family-style” bed spaces for their newest shelter and expand overall services in their youth shelters.
“We look to funding those permanent housing solutions and that often includes paying for someone’s rent, whether that’s short-term or long-term,” Laven said. “Yet, at two years, 90 to 95 percent of those individuals are still housed. We are not only able to house folks, but keep them stabilized in two years.”
The city will also allocate more money to Flood Bakersfield Ministries to hire more outreach workers who approach the houseless on the street, something Laven stressed is paramount to assessing people’s needs.
“You have to build trust with somebody,” Laven said. "We all learned in kindergarten that you don't just hop into a stranger's van, right? That’s true for somebody experiencing homelessness, too. The trust building piece, because they’ve experienced trauma and have not been treated nicely by other humans, is really important.”
The challenge in Bakersfield, Laven says, has long been securing consistent funding. Historically, the state has underfunded efforts to end homelessness for decades. Meanwhile, due to California laws, cities are left to their own devices in dealing with homelessness.
“And now, with HHAP, we are now beginning to get some additional resources beyond what was traditionally a HUD-funded enterprise,” Laven said. “We’re trying to right a ship that has been adrift for a long, long time.”
State funding currently accounts for a small portion of the city and county’s total strategy on homelessness. The rest comes from sources such as annual HUD funding (usually around $6.5 million), local taxes and bond Measure N, the latter of which has primarily funded improvements to shelters and an affordable housing trust fund.
“There are a few different funding streams and some of those get used for different parts of the puzzle,” Laven said.
Effective treatment is not built on magical thinking. It takes experimentation, trial and error and if that works, a consistent share of money and resources — beds, clothing, staff— must be set aside for people that society often overlooks or grows impatient with. And while the money is there now, it is not secured for tomorrow, which leaves organizations and cities uncertain what to fund.
“HHAP dollars should really be a continuous source of funding; right now it's one time,” Laven said. “So from a strategic perspective, it makes it difficult to figure out what you fund with one-time dollars.”
Many organizations and leaders, including BKRHC, pushed back on the withholding of funds, saying that it was counterproductive to the good intentions the governor likely had.
“We share your frustration that the work of achieving a state where homelessness is rare and brief is slow going,” Laven said. “However, the rise of homelessness has been decades in the making and was exacerbated by the impacts of COVID. Stopping our initial progress midstream only reduces the momentum we’ve started to gain toward our goals.”
Since 2020, Laven said, BKRHC has secured 500 beds and permanently housed more than 300 people. She believes that gains like these were largely possible through state grants, and that withholding them risked undoing progress. More than $1 million of the money received went to landlord incentive programs, in order to house more federal voucher holders, according to Laven.
“We have hundreds of people attached to some type of housing voucher who have not been able to find anyone who will let rent," Laven said.
Newsom, in response to criticisms, has lauded programs that fight homelessness “in months, not years.” He has also reiterated in past interviews that the state plans to spend a staggering $15.3 billion on housing and homelessness over the next three years. And amid a looming recession, with state officials projecting a $25 billion budget deficit, fear of cuts to programs like this are a great cause of concern.
The deadline to apply for the fourth round of funding is Nov. 29, though unlike the past three, the dollar amount they would get has not been specified. In a letter to the state, Laven asked for the deadline to be extended, until more direction is given by California leaders. She hasn’t heard back yet.