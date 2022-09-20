 Skip to main content
Bakersfield law enforcement agencies conduct railroad safety operation

Bakersfield law enforcement officers took part in what they described as America’s largest law enforcement campaign Tuesday, which aims to stem fatalities and thefts on railroads.

Officers from the Bakersfield Police Department, California Highway Patrol, Union Pacific Police Department and the Amtrak Police Department fanned across Kern County’s more than 100 railroad crossings to hand out safety tips to residents and apprehend any criminals breaking laws around the tracks.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

