Bakersfield law enforcement agencies conduct railroad safety operation

Bakersfield law enforcement officers took part in what they described as America’s largest law enforcement campaign Tuesday, which aims to stem fatalities and thefts on railroads.
Officers from the Bakersfield Police Department, California Highway Patrol, Union Pacific Police Department and the Amtrak Police Department fanned across Kern County’s more than 100 railroad crossings to hand out safety tips to residents and apprehend any criminals breaking laws around the tracks.
Bakersfield CHP spokesman Robert Rodriguez said one of the more common dangerous and illegal behaviors CHP officers see is residents attempting to beat a locomotive barreling down the tracks.
They don’t see the train, and try to drive around the guardrails when the train, weighing several tons, plows into them. Every three hours in America, a person or vehicle is hit by a train, according to Operation Livesafer, Inc., a nonprofit organization specializing in rail safety education.
“You’re not going to win against a train,” Rodriguez said. “So, please be extra cautious.”
These fatalities have involved people or their whole families, Rodriguez said. A locomotive usually takes multiple miles to come to a complete stop, he noted.
It’s also illegal for pedestrians to walk across the tracks when the guardrails descend and lights flash to warn the approach of a locomotive.
Rodriguez also said officers are aware that thieves pilfer items from stopped trains. It’s also a felony crime to lob items at a train with the intent to wreck it or injure someone. It’s a misdemeanor to also throw objects at a train, and it’s trespassing to walk on train tracks because the rails are considered private property.
You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.