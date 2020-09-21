The city of Bakersfield has launched its new B-CARES program, which provides economic relief for small businesses within the city as economic shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic continue.
The city’s business assistance grant program makes $3 million in CARES Act funding available to small businesses and sole proprietors impacted by COVID-19.
Businesses within the city will be eligible for grants of up to $20,000. However, only businesses with 25 or fewer employees and revenues of $5 million or less in 2019 are eligible.
“The city of Bakersfield wants to be as business-friendly and supportive as possible in these difficult times,” Bakersfield City Manager Christian Clegg said in a statement. “These allocations are important to making sure our small business sector will survive this unprecedented impact and get back to business-as-usual quickly.”
Interested business owners can visit www.bakersfieldcity.us/BCARES for more information. The funding will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
In addition to B-CARES, the city plans to commit $3 million to the Kern Recovers small business Relief program and $2 million to a Kern County program that supports nonprofits with economic support grants. Both allocations will be earmarked for businesses and nonprofits within the city of Bakersfield, according to a news release.
“The city of Bakersfield recognizes the importance of local government partnerships and is working with the county of Kern to appropriately utilize each agency’s assets to best support local businesses,” the city wrote in the release.
Of the $33.5 million in CARES Act funding the city has received, nearly half has been allocated to support local businesses, nonprofits and other organizations to assist the community, the release said.
