Bakersfield launches $2 million program to clean Kern River Parkway

The city of Bakersfield announced Wednesday it has launched a $2 million program to enhance the Kern River Parkway.
As part of the program, the city has added 11 staff members who will be dedicated to maintaining green spaces, cleaning up illegal encampments, removing graffiti and cleaning up litter.
“The Kern River Parkway is the jewel of the city’s parks system and this plan will ensure this asset is preserved for all users of the path and nearby green spaces,” City Manager Christian Clegg said in a news release. “It is crucial this vital recreation area remains safe, clean and welcoming for generations to come.”
The new staff include a six-person rapid response team, a four-person Recreation and Parks team, one graffiti remover, and two teams contracted through the Bakersfield Homeless Center to remove litter.
Additionally, the city will provide $100,000 to local nonprofits for assisting homeless individuals living near the parkway.
The city expects the new services to start within three months.