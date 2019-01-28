The city of Bakersfield has been labeled a “sinkhole city” in a report by an independent accounting think tank based in Chicago.
The organization analyzed the financial health of the 75 biggest cities in America, giving Bakersfield a “C” due to a $180.2 million budget shortfall the report found, equaling a $1,500 burden for every taxpayer.
Despite the shortfall – calculated to include debts, retiree health care and unfunded pension benefits – Bakersfield scored relatively well compared to other cities on the list.
Out of the 75 cities ranked, Bakersfield came in 19th.
While 24 cities scored a “C,” 31 cities scored a “D” and 8, including New York City and Chicago, scored an “F.”
“While better off than many cities, Bakersfield still owes more than it owns,” the organization said in the report.
Only 12 cities were found to have taxpayer surpluses. Irvine ranked first with a surplus of $4,400 per taxpayer.
Two other California cities, Fresno and Stockton, registered surpluses. Aside from those two cities, the only other city in California to score higher than Bakersfield was Long Beach.
In 2012, Stockton filed for Chapter 9 bankruptcy, which it exited from in 2015 after instituting a spending plan.
Unlike Bakersfield, Fresno is not a part of CalPERS, the statewide pension system. This gives Fresno more control over its retirement spending because CalPERS administrators can make changes to the system that sometimes go against the wishes of Bakersfield.
“I think the city is in fairly good shape,” said Bakersfield Finance Director Nelson Smith. “We do have some unfunded liabilities, but other than those, I think the city is in good fiscal condition.”
The report, based on the city’s 2017 audited financial report along with retirement plan reports, found that the city had $391.5 million in unfunded pension benefits and $74.4 million in unfunded retiree healthcare.
The report also counted bonds and other liabilities to estimate the city has $627.7 million in bills.
Compared to the $447.5 million the report found the city has in “assets available to pay bills,” the shortfall of $180.2 was determined.
“I think it could always be better, but I don’t think people need to worry about it,” Smith said, “The council is fully aware of the issue and they do what they can each year to address it.”
One potential solution to the city’s shortfall is the 1 percent sales tax increase city voters recently passed that is expected to generate $50 million per year.
The sales tax increase will go into effect in April, with the city beginning to take in the money toward the end of the current fiscal year.
The city is in the process of laying out a plan on how to spend the increased funds.
“These next five months are going to be very determining for the city of Bakersfield,” said Kern County Taxpayer Association Executive Director Michael Turnipseed. “We’ll see if there’s a vision of what we could be and should be, and see if we invest this $50 million the correct way. Or are we going to continue to spend it the way we’ve always spent it and really not get any improvement in the quality of life?”
He said the city now had the opportunity to improve it’s financial health, but only if it did not fall back on old spending practices.
“I think there’s a feeling among some councilmembers that now that we have more money we can spend it the same way,” he said. “The council is going to have to have the vision and say we have the opportunity to catch up.”
Log In
