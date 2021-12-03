Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative seeks 500 volunteers for annual count

The Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative is seeking 500 volunteers to take part in a countywide effort to obtain “a snapshot view of homelessness in Kern County.”
Results from the Jan. 26 point-in-time count will be used to apply for federal and state grant funding, as well as the allocation of resources and energy to address homelessness in the county.
Count volunteers’ primary task is to identify and count the number of unsheltered people experiencing homelessness, that is, those sleeping on the streets and alleys, in parks, encampments or other places not meant for human habitation, according to a BKRHC news release.
BKRHC is taking precautions in light of COVID-19 to protect the health and safety of all volunteers and individuals experiencing homelessness, the news release stated.
Individuals can sign-up to volunteer online at www.bkrhc.org/2022-pit-count. All volunteers, regardless of past experience, must sign up online and register for training. Training sessions will be held in January 2022 in locations across Kern County and by zoom.