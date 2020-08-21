As a wave of evictions threatens to sweep over Bakersfield and Kern County, local leaders are preparing to devote millions in CARES Act funds to rental assistance.
Local advocates, however, worry the funds may not be enough to prevent many who have lost income from the coronavirus pandemic from ending up on the streets.
And time is running out for those hoping to scrape together funds to stay in their homes. A statewide eviction moratorium is slated to end in less than two weeks and not even housing experts are certain what will happen once courts begin processing eviction claims on Sept. 2.
“We’re preparing to work overtime, and see hundreds of people per week,” said Valentin Narvaez, director of litigation for Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance. “This is pretty unprecedented for people here in Bakersfield.”
A report by the grassroots organization Faith in the Valley found 20,000 households across Kern County could be evicted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The huge swath of the population at risk of eviction has not been seen since the Great Recession.
“The economists and the housing experts are saying that the COVID crisis is the rental version of the 2008 foreclosure crisis,” said Janine Nkosi, regional adviser for Faith in the Valley. “It’s similar because we are talking about people being displaced from their homes. But this time we’re talking about tenants who are most at risk, and then also mom and pop landlords.”
To help forestall the crisis, the Bakersfield City Council has already devoted $5 million to rental assistance in the city, and the Kern County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on allocating an identical amount for county residents on Tuesday.
While program guidelines have not yet been developed, the Kern County Administrative Office wrote that assistance would be available for individuals who earned below 80 percent of the area’s median income and had been impacted by COVID-19.
The Housing Authority of the County of Kern will administer the program for both the city and the county. Stephen Pelz, executive director of the Housing Authority, said the funds would help more than 2,000 households in need, indirectly aiding landlords who may be struggling to pay their own bills due to the loss of rent.
“It will not meet all of the need but is a significant and impactful use of these one-time funds,” he wrote in an email, adding that increases in homelessness often happen during and after economic downturns. “But this funding will help prevent homelessness for individuals and families who otherwise are at risk of becoming homeless and therefore can reduce new entries into homelessness.”
Although grateful for the city and county’s efforts, local advocates say more must be done in order to prevent large numbers of people from becoming homeless. These advocates have sent a prewritten ordinance to city and county politicians that would block evictions at the local level, and provide legal counsel for those who find themselves served with a notice.
“When we talk about evictions and the wave that is expected to come if nothing is done, we know that there is going to be a need for legal assistance and representation,” said Jasmene del Aguila, a policy advocate for Leadership Counsel for Justice and Accountability.
State lawmakers, too, are debating a law that would extend the eviction moratorium until either April 21 or 90 days after the state’s emergency ends. Introduced by Assemblyman David Chiu, AB 1436 passed the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday, with expected votes in the Assembly and Senate coming soon.
But for tenants that have fallen behind on their rent, the relief cannot come soon enough.
“Losing your home, it can literally be a death sentence,” Nkosi said, referencing the heightened risk of contracting COVID-19 when not able to shelter at home. “If that is not enough for every single elected leader to do all that they can to safeguard our homes, I don’t know what would be enough.”
boy has FauxNews' puppet AKA" NakedDon" and their RealPandemic destroyed the economy for WorkingRegularFolks...Vote Blue in 2020.......Biden-Harris and all the way down ballot......
The Heroes Act has been on Mitch Mcconnel's desk for 3 months. Its so ironic that poor white people support Trump. The vote against their own interests. Trump said in 2016 "I love the uneducated!" I'll bet he does.
